JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Police say an Accident involving a semi-truck happened on Interstate 40.

Early Wednesday morning (Feb. 28), a semi truck rolled over west bound of I-40 near the Alpus Exit in Johnson County, according to police.

There were no injuries reported but this may affect morning commutes as the accident shut down west bound traffic on I-40 near Altus.

However, lanes are back open.

This is a developing story throughout the morning and will post updates to come.