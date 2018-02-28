Severe Weather Season 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We expect a large number of severe weather reports this Spring due to an active subtropical jet stream combined with warmer than normal temperatures.

The severe storm season for Eastern Oklahoma and West-Northwest Arkansas runs from March 5th to June 24th with the highest number of severe weather reports taking place towards the end of April and the start of May.

Storms early in the Spring tend to be fast-moving and are prone to brief spin-up tornadoes.

Storms towards the end of Spring, in May, tend to be more super cellular with the chance for stronger and more long-track tornadoes.

Tornadoes have occurred in every month in our region, so we're never really "out" of tornado season; however, there's a very large increase in April and May.

-Garrett