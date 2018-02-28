× Suspects Arrested After Armed Carjacking At Rogers Grocery Store

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police have arrested two people following an armed carjacking at a grocery store on Dixieland Road.

Officers responded about 10:50 a.m. to 10Box Cost Plus at 103 N. Dixieland Road, where they pursued a vehicle into a field near Blue Hill Road.

The two people in the car were arrested, but their identities were not released.

Police said there were no injuries to the suspects or victim.

