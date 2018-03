× Tyson To Donate To Meals On Wheels

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Tyson Foods is going to donate thousands of pounds of protein to Meals On Wheels of Washington County, a news release states.

That amount of protein is equivalent to more than 32,000 meals. Meals on Wheels delivers approximately 16,000 meals monthly, the release also states.

The company will donate the products to the meal program Thursday (March 1).