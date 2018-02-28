Ultrasounds Go From Scan To Sculpture With 3-D Prints Of Baby’s Unborn Face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Ultrasounds give doctors a way to check on your unborn baby for vital health risks, but Hello Baby! 4-D Ultrasound Studio in Fayetteville is taking the technology even further.

This technology lets you "ooh" and "ahh" over your baby's features outside of the doctor's office.

Hello Baby! is the only business of its kind in Northwest Arkansas that offers both elective 4-D ultrasounds and 3-D prints of your unborn baby's face.

First-time mother Brittany Hudson said getting a high definition look at her daughter is something she will cherish her whole life.

"Getting to see them inside acting, moving around and smiling. I didn't know she was inside smiling like that," Hudson said.

Unlike ultrasounds at your doctor's office, co-owner Michelle Trusty said elective ultrasound boutiques like Hello Baby! offer a more personable, comfortable experience.

"We see how patients react to the 4-D. This gives them a chance to visualize their child without that medical aspect in it," Trusty said.

A 3-D printer turns the ultrasound image into a keepsake sculpture. This is an idea born into reality by co-owner Elizabeth Gill.

"Five years down the road, 10 years, 20 years, you can still grab that little print and feel and touch your little baby," she said.

The ultrasounds are ready from scan to sculpture in about a week, something parents will cherish long past their baby's arrival.

Ultrasound packages at Hello Baby! range from $70 to $200. If you're worried about any risks, Michelle and Elizabeth said to make sure the person doing your ultrasound is a registered diagnostic medical sonographer. It is best to check with your doctor before doing any elective ultrasounds.