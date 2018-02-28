× Walmart To Raise Minimum Age To Buy Firearms And Ammo To 21

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart announced Wednesday (Feb. 28) that they will raise the age restriction for purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21, according to the company.

Walmart ended sales of modern sporting rifles, including the AR-15 in 2015. They also do not sell handguns, except in Alaska. The company also does not sell bump stocks, high-capacity magazines and similar accessories.

They also plan to remove items from their website resembling assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys.

“We take seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms and go beyond Federal law by requiring customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm,” the company said in a statement. “The law would allow the sale of a firearm if no response to a background check request has been received within three business days, but out policy prohibits the sale until approval is given.”