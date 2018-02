× WATCH: Scattered Storms Possible Today

This morning will be milder than yesterday morning with a few areas of fog and drizzle. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is likely today. The best chance of widespread rain will once again be during the afternoon hours. The rain will end from west to east later Wednesday evening.

