WATCH: Widespread Rain Expected Through This Evening

After a few morning downpours, widespread steady — to at times heavy — rain is expected through this evening. Rain is likely as the kids are getting out of school this afternoon and the evening drive is once again looking wet.

The rain will end from west to east late tonight as a cold front sweeps through the area bringing chilly weather Thursday.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: