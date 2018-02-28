× Williams Powers Arkansas To SEC Tournament Opening Win

NASHVILLE (KFSM) – Less than a week after Vanderbilt ruined Arkansas’ regular season finale, the Razorbacks women ended the Commodores season.

Kiara Williams had a game high 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting, while pulling down 10 rebounds, to lead Arkansas to an 88-76 win in the opening round of the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas, the No. 11 seed, will face No. 5 seed Texas A&M at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The Aggies dominated the only meeting in the regular season as they won 104-60 last week in Fayetteville.

Malica Monk added 20 points and seven assists for Arkansas while Jalyn Mason finished with 14 points while Devin Cosper scored 13. Vanderbilt was led by Kayla Overbeck with 18 points.