× 2,800 Without Power In Booneville

BOONEVILLE (KFSM)– 2,800 SWEPCO customers in Booneville are without power because of an issue with a substation that serves the area.

Peter Main with SWEPCO said that the power went out at 10:40 a.m. and that the cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Main also said that SWEPCO does not have an estimated timeline at the point on when the power will be restored.

According to the Boonville School District Facebook page, Booneville schools are without power but are still in session at this time.

