× Arkansas Attorney General Says Northwest Arkansas Woman Turns Herself In For Medicaid Fraud

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A Northwest Arkansas woman accused of Medicaid fraud has turned herself in, according to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Rutledge stated in a news release Erin Oliver, 40, is facing two counts of Medicaid fraud. She turned herself in Wednesday (Feb. 28) at the Pulaski County Detention Center, according to Rutledge. She has since been released on a $5,000 bond.

Oliver is accused of billing for services not rendered and billing at rates higher than those set by state law, Rutledge stated.

In sum, 112,303.04 was reported stolen, according to Rutledge.

Oliver faces five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 if convicted.