Arkansas Baseball Dominates Dayton

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– For the second day in a row, Arkansas baseball did whatever they wanted against an overmatched Dayton Flyer squad, winning 11-0. The game was scoreless until the third when the Caseys struck, as Martin singled an Opitz scored from second. Freshman Heston Kjerstad brought in another with a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

On the mound, Hunter Milligan got the start, and pitched two innings of scoreless ball. He was relieved by freshman Bryce Bonnin, who tossed five no-hit innings. Those innings are important, not only for his development, but also because Arkansas is in the middle of five games in five days, and needs all the arms to do their part.

Jared Gates hit a pop fly that carried all the way to the visitor’s bullpen for a solo home run in the fourth. The next inning, it was Kjerstad again. The freshman broke the game open with a rocket over the right field wall, a ball hit so hard the outfielder’s didn’t even budge.

Kole Ramage finished the game out with two strong innings on the mound. He even got an at-bat, to the delight of the dugout, and managed an RBI single, driving in the game’s final run. The Razorbacks return to Baum tomorrow, when Blaine Knight wil take the hill against USC.