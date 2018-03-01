Arkansas Death Chamber Drug To Expire March 1st

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- One of the three Arkansas death chamber drugs is going to expire Thursday (Mar. 1) arising questions about executions being carried out.

The Arkansas Supreme Court recently approved Arkansas' Death Penalty Procedure that still contain several questions whether executions will be carried out due to the state's supply of Vecuronium Bromide expiring Thursday (Mar. 1) that stops inmates from breathing.

The Arkansas State Law that was just approved by the Supreme Court is specific about which drugs can be used.

The state put four men to death over eight days and last year Arkansas wanted to execute eight men over 11 days before 160 vials of a sedative expired.

Other states have altered the lethal injection cocktail in favor of drugs that are more obtainable.

Two of the three inmates in the final stages of their appeals could see their cases decided as early as today.

