FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Aldi grocery store in Fort Smith is scheduled to close in late April or early May for a remodel, according to Olathe division vice president Mark Bersted.

The store located at 8400 Phoenix Avenue is scheduled to reopen early this summer.

It is part of a nation-wide $1.6 billion remodel that includes more than 1,300 stores.

Aldi opened in Fort Smith March 30th of 2006.