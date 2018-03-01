× Washington Co. Sheriff Named To Governor’s School Safety Commission

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday (March 1) announced the creation of the Arkansas School Safety Commission, appointing a local sheriff and school superintended to help assess school security statewide and recommend any additional safeguards by July.

“The physical safety of our students is a nonnegotiable responsibility and demands the immediate attention of professionals in education, law enforcement, security, and mental health,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson selected Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder and Clarksville School District Superintendent David Hopkins to serve on the 11-member commission.

Hutchinson will appoint a mental health professional in the coming days, prior to the start of the commission’s work. Additional appointees from the across the state may be named later.

The commission will evaluate school designs, safety and security policies, emergency plans and policies, school counseling, and mental health issues, according to the governor’s office.

It will also review school-security data, including issues like single-point entry, electronic access badges, and school resource officers.

Hutchinson committed $300,00 to the Criminal Justice Institute for school security assessments and additional training for resource officers.

“Through research, interviews and school visits, the members of this commission will lead a statewide review and study that will guide us to establish and implement additional safeguards to protect Arkansas students from violence,” Hutchinson said.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined Hutchinson at the press conference, saying student and school safety is a top priority.

“I will dedicate every resource at my office’s disposal to protect our schools and ensure that students are safe to learn, teachers are safe to teach and parents know their children are safe each day at school,” Rutledge said.

The commission’s report is due July 1. A full list of members is below: