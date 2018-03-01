× Neighbors’ 1st Season Comes To End In SEC’s 2nd Round

NASHVILLE (KFSM) – Mike Neighbors knew it would take time to rebuild the Arkansas women’s basketball program and now he enters his first full offseason to try to do just that.

Arkansas saw their season end with an 82-52 loss to Texas A&M in the second round of the SEC Tournament. The Aggies, the No. 5 seed in the tournament, outscored the Razorbacks by 74 points in their two meetings this season, both of which happened in the last seven days.

Devin Cosper, the only senior on the Arkansas roster, led the Razorbacks with 15 points while Malica Monk added 13. Poor shooting plagued Arkansas all season long and that was the case on Thursday as they hit just 24.7 percent of their 81 attempts. For the season, Arkansas shot just 36 percent from the field and only 28 percent from 3-point range.

Danni Williams led Texas A&M with 22 points while Chennedy Carter added 19. The Aggies will face No. 4 seed LSU in the quarterfinals on Friday.