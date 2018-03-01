× Police: Fayetteville Man Had More Than 16 Pounds Of Marijuana

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police arrested a Fayetteville man for selling marijuana after a sting operation revealed he had more than 16 pounds of the drug inside a storage unit.

Emmitt Cosen, 25, was arrested Monday (Feb. 26) in connection with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

The 4th Judicial Drug Task Force used an informant to purchase marijuana from Cosen earlier this year, according to a preliminary arrest report. The informant had identified Cosen as the seller prior to the purchase.

Detectives put Cosen under surveillance and arrested him when he left his home on Sang Avenue, where Fayetteville police found a pistol, 13 grams of marijuana edibles and digital scales.

Detectives also found a piece of paper that showed Cosen had rented a storage unit in town.

A K9 alerted on the same storage unit listed at Cosen’s home, and police found roughly 16.3 pounds of marijuana in 15 vacuum sealed bags inside, according to the report.

Cosen is free on a $5,000 bond. He has a hearing set for March 30 in Washington County Circuit Court.