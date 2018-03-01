× Police: Gas Line Hit Near Bentonville Square

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Fire crews are responding to a natural gas leak near the Bentonville Square, according to Bentonville police.

A gas line was hit near 120 S Main Street Tuesday (Feb. 27) and was dispatched to at about 9:57 a.m. Thursday (March 1).

The business may not have had gas for about an hour and a half but was not noticed until this morning die to the gas smell, according to Mauricio Guerrero, owner of 211 Cafe.

No roads are closed down at this time and no businesses are affected, according to Guerrero.

This is a developing story and we will update this post as we learn more information.