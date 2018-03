× Police: Suspect Wanted In Connection With Forged Checks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A local suspect is wanted in connection with several forged checks, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

He appears to be a white male , large build with a facial hair. He has a tattoo on his lower arm, police say.

The suspect looks sad in all of the photos below which could mean he was contemplating the errors of his ways.

If you know the identity of the suspect, contact Detective P. Lee at 479-587-3520.