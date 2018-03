× Police: Teen Riding Bike Hit By Car In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A 13-year-old boy riding a bike was hit by a car in Bentonville Thursday (March 1), according to Gene Page with Bentonville police.

The accident happened at the intersection of SW White Oak Road and SW Highland Road.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

