Police: Three Nabbed In Fort Smith Drug Bust

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Cocaine, methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, Peyote, prescriptions and nearly 200 marijuana plants were confiscated from a home on Red Bud Drive, according to Fort Smith police.

Police said they received a tip Wednesday (Feb. 28) that hundreds of marijuana plants were growing inside a home in the 6800 block of Red Bud Drive.

They also said the person who reported the three said unprescribed methadone and a Peyote cactus, used as a psychedelic, also were inside.

Homeowner Judith Mills, 65, was one of three arrested. The other residents were 24-year-old Alexandria Nelting who is a parolee, as well as Kevin Mills, who is also 24.

The three are facing several felony charges including manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

Inside two rooms of the home, 183 plants were found, as well as a large number of grow equipment items. About three pounds of processed marijuana.

Cocaine, methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms and prescription medication were among the drugs found, police said.