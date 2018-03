× Ray LaMontagne To Play At The Walmart AMP

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is bringing his Part of the Light Tour to the Walmart AMP this summer.

LaMontagne will play the venue on Tuesday, June 12 as part of the 2018 Cox Concert Series.

Door will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale March 9 at 11 a.m. Prices will range from $46.50 to $76.50.