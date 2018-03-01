× Report: Cops Dealt Before With Lockdown-Causing Georgia Teacher

DALTON, Georgia — Police were called to Dalton High School twice before about a veteran teacher authorities say prompted a lockdown and evacuation Wednesday when he barricaded himself in a classroom and fired a gun through a window, reports CBS Chattanooga, Tennessee affiliate WDEF-TV. Authorities say no one was hurt and he eventually gave himself up.

A year ago, an officer was told that Jesse Randal Davidson was missing, according to WDEF. He told a supervisor he wasn’t feeling well and walked out.

Davidson was found walking on a local street, but the officer couldn’t get any information from him about what had happened.

In 2016, police responded to a call from Davidson himself. He said he wanted to confess to having had a woman killed.

But after hearing what police considered fanciful details of the incident, they concluded that he was delusional.

“Mr. Davidson did state that he was on several different medications for depression and had only just gotten out of the hospital today,” police said at the time.

They never could find any victim or evidence of a crime.

On Wednesday, police concluded Davidson never meant to harm to any students. But the investigation continues into the motives for his alleged actions.