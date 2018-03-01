UAFS Dental Hygiene Students Free Provide Oral Cancer Screenings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Free screenings will be provided to the public today for a local nonprofit to decrease the chance of oral cancer.

Students in the Dental Hygiene Program at the University of Arkansas in Fort Smith will be providing screenings Thursday (Mar. 1) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support house to help prevent oral cancer.

The screenings are available to people of all ages and will take about 15 minutes, looking for any signs of oral cancer inside the mouth, tongue, throat, tonsils. the roof of the mouth, and the gums.

The signs could be anything from redness in the mouth to a sore mouth that doesn't heal and these symptoms can lead to both oral and throat cancer.

You can call the Cancer Support House to make an appointment or just stop by.

The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 30,000 people will be diagnosed with oral cancer just this year.

Some people see a dentist on a regular basis for their six month check up but somebody who does not have access to dental insurance or resources to see a dentist on a regular basis this event is open to those who wish to get screened.