× WATCH: Clearing Skies, Cooler And Windy Today

Overnight rain will move out of the area early Thursday morning as a cold front sweeps through the area. Skies will gradually clear this afternoon, but gusty north winds will keep afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: