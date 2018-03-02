Adventure Arkansas: High School State Diving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Arkansas newest high school diving champions, both from Northwest Arkansas.

“I’m super excited,” said Hailey Rissing, 2018 Arkansas State Champion. “ I’ve been working super hard this season, and getting ready for college and everything, so it’s just really exciting. “

“It feels great,” said Martin Keown, 2018 AR State Champion. “I feel like I worked hard for this, I had a great coach and everything, so I can’t wait for next year.”

Divers from across the state converged upon the Bentonville Community Center for the Arkansas High School State Diving Championships. Each dive was so different, and we spoke with one of the judges to learn what exactly they are looking for when they give a score.

“We’re going to have seven judges who will be judging the event,” Ta-Neisha Marshall, Diving Judge . “Actually only 3 of the scores count so you’re going to eliminate the top two and the top two bottom scores to create some fairness for the judging.” “We’re looking for technical skills, walking down the board, the dive itself and the entry, but really we’re looking for kids to have a whole good dive.”

These athletes train year-round for this competition and our athletes from Northwest Arkansas dominated the meet. It’s a moment they are certainly thankful for.

“I just want to thank all my coaches Dale and Darby Schultz from Fayetteville High School, and all the swim coaches like Darin Phelan and Mike Kaminski, my parents and everyone,” said Rissing.

“I want to thank my best coach, Coach Marshall, the best coach I’ve had in so long,” said Keown. “Go Tigers!”

With Adventure Arkansas and making the smallest splash possible where you live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.

Meet results

Summary of Diving Results

