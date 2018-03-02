× Bonfield, Knight Lead Hogs To Series Opening Win Over USC

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – After going to California for four games last week, a team from the west coast returned the favor but it didn’t start so well for Southern Cal.

Arkansas got six scoreless innings from Blaine Knight while Luke Bonfield drove in three runs, including a two-run home run, as the Razorbacks took the series opener 4-0 over the Trojans.

Bonfield’s blast in the bottom of the first was his second home run of the season. The senior added a RBI groundout in the fifth to set the final margin.

Knight wasn’t as effective as his first two starts as the junior allowed six hits and walked one but was able to work out of several jams without allowing any damage.

Isaiah Campbell will get the start for Arkansas in game two on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.