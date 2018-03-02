× Central Michigan Shooting: University Responds To Report Of Shots Fired, Says Suspect At Large – Live Updates

A Michigan college urged people to avoid a building on campus Friday morning after receiving a report of shots fired. Central Michigan University said a suspect was at large and police advised people in the area to take shelter.

Officials in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where the campus is located, described the suspect on Twitter as a black male who was considered armed and dangerous.

The College of Humanities and Social and Behavioral Sciences at the school urged people on Twitter to avoid Campbell Hall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.