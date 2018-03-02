× Crews Recover Body In Search For Missing Arkansas Man

JERICHO, Ark. (AP) — Divers in east Arkansas have recovered a body in their search for a man who’d called police to say he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle after his car ran off the interstate into a creek.

Memphis television station WMC reports that crews found the body Friday morning. Authorities made the discovery while searching for 20-year-old DeQuan Crawford, who went missing early Thursday.

Authorities have not yet positively identified the body.

Authorities say Crawford called police at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, saying his car ran off Interstate 55 near Jericho, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Memphis, Tennessee. Crews recovered Crawford’s vehicle later Thursday.

His mother says Crawford was returning home from his job in Memphis when his car drove off the road.