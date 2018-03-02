Stolen Car With 4-Year-Old Girl Sleeping Inside Found In Benton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A woman is now in custody after stealing a car with a 4-year-old girl sleeping inside, according to Fayetteville police.

Angela McGarrah, 35, stole the 2004 white Ford Escape at about 11 a.m. near South Washington Avenue and East 13th Street, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.

Police later stopped McGarrah in Benton County near the intersection of Arkansas 264 and Arkansas 265, Murphy said.

McGarrah is now facing charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and theft of a motor vehicle. She was also cited by Arkansas State Police for driving charges.

Police said the mother of the child was dropping something off at a nearby house when the car was stolen.

No further details were released.

