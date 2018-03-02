Local Gun Shop Owner Reacts To Big Retail Gun Policy Changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Local gun shops are hoping for an up-tick in sales as several big retailers raise age limits from 18 to 21 in order to purchase a gun.

Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart are among a few that changed their gun policies and have increased the age requirements after President Trump demanded stricter gun control.

Jim Snow owns Rebel Arms in Springdale. He said he's excited to see what new business he may receive because he's not increasing his business's age requirements unlike the named retailers.

"I think it'll bring more business for me if they don't want the business I'll take it," Snow said.

He said he hopes the policy changes at large retail stores gets more voters out during the next election. Snow thinks if someone who is 18 is able to fight for our country, then 18-year-olds should be allowed to own guns.

Fayetteville native Shelby Shelton agrees. Shelton said she learned how to shoot and hunt when she was 12. She said she remembers counting down the days until her 18th birthday because she was excited to buy a gun.