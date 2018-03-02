× Police: More Than 2,000 Child Porn Images Allegedly Found On Work Computer

HOT SPRINGS (KFSM) — A man is facing thousands of charges in connection with child pornography, KATV reports.

Randall Morris, 51, is accused of viewing and possessing more than 2,000 images and videos depicting child pornography, KATV reports.

The images and videos were allegedly found on a company-owned computer Morris used before he was fired.

Morris is also accused of felony theft of property and surrendering bond in connection with an aggravated assault charge.

He is being held in the Garland Coutny Detention Center on a bond of more than $1 million.