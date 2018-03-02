× Police: Man Spits On Preschool-Aged Black Child, Calls Him Racial Slur

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Authorities say a man allegedly spit on a black child and called him a racial slur Monday night at a Hooters restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas. The alleged incident began when the child wandered away from his family inside the restaurant Monday night and another customer used a racial slur and spit on the child, several witnesses told police.

“He basically said get that little ‘blank’ up off the floor. The n-word started to get thrown around,” a witness who asked to remain anonymous told CBS Kansas City affiliate KCTV. The witness said he was dumbfounded by what the suspect told police who responded to the incident.

“I didn’t catch what the officer said to him, but his immediate response was ‘It’s OK, I’m a fireman,’ like that was supposed to blanket cover everything for him,” the witness said.

In a statement, Overland Park Police Department clarified that the suspect is not a firefighter, but said they would pursue charges against the suspect relating to battery on a child.

The family told KCTV that they were celebrating a birthday with 20-30 guests Monday evening.

Hooters has not responded to KCTV’s request for comment.