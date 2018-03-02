Police Searching For Lost Man Confused With Directions

MULDROW (KFSM) — Police are trying to locate a man confused with directions, according the Muldrow Police Department Facebook page.

Reporting party advised that James (Jim) Clark, age 83, becomes confused with directions and may be lost.

Clark didn’t reach his destination and has failed to return home, police say.

Clark was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray and black checkered pajamas.

Clark drives a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer with an Oklahoma license plate.

Any information on the location of Clark, contact Muldrow Police Department at 918-427-3296.