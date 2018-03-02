× Police: Wreck Damages Gas Line In Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — A car crashed into a gas meter off Arkansas 94 in Pea Ridge Friday (March 2) morning, severing natural gas service for five customers.

Service should be restored by noon, according to a spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy.

The safety of our employees, customers and community is our highest priority. Our crews have been working to repair the damage and restore natural gas service as quickly as possible. As a reminder, if you smell natural gas in your area, leave immediately and then call 911 or Black Hills Energy’s emergency line at 1-800-694-8989.

Pea Ridge police said the car struck the meter near Wade Lane about 7:20 a.m., knocking the post guards out of the ground and damaging the meter’s regulator.

The driver sped off and could face charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

Police ask anyone with more information to call the department at 479-451-8220.