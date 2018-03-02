× Rogers Couple Accused Of Abusing 2-Year-Old Girl

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers woman and her boyfriend are accused of abusing her toddler after an investigation revealed the girl had severe, full-body bruising and a possible chemical burn to her eyes.

Stacey Carmichael, 26, and Matthew Ryder Vansickle, 23, were arrested this week in connection with first-degree domestic battery — a Class Y felony when the victim is younger than 4 years old.

Carmichael said in December 2017 she took her 2-year-old daughter to the emergency room due to eye swelling. Carmichael told Benton County sheriff’s deputies the swelling was from an eye infection and doctors sent them home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

But after speaking with doctors, deputies found several hospital examinations revealed signs of child abuse, and that the girl’s eye irritation was “consistent with alkali chemical injury,” according to the affidavit.

During one examination in January, a doctor noted the burn “would be from a large volume of chemicals” and “would have caused immediate and extreme pain,” according to the affidavit.

Carmichael appeared to smile as her daughter started to cry during the examination, prompting the doctor to note “this is not a typical response from a parent.”

The doctor said Carmichael described her daughter as “strong-willed” and “could have done this to herself,” according to the affidavit.

Deputies noted that the girl has only been in the care of Carmichael and Vansickle, who isn’t the girl’s biological father.

In June 2017, a child care worker at the girl’s daycare took pictures of her injuries and reported them to the state Department of Humans Services.

The child care worker said a DHS official later viewed the photos but said they wouldn’t hold up in court, so the child care worker deleted them, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the girl is being treated at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where she underwent an amniotic membrane graft for each eye earlier this month.

A doctor with the ACH’s Center for Children at Risk — which treats medical and mental health issues of abused children — said the girl’s eye injuries could be from a chemical burn, an unresolved infection or a combination of both.

The doctor added the girl was still undergoing “extreme” surgery and it was too early to tell if her eye damage would be permanent.

Carmichael and Vansickle are free on $10,000 and $5,000 bonds, respectively. Both have hearings set for April 2 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Class Y felonies are the most crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death, and are punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison.