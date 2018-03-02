Van Buren Police Partnering With Residents For Security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- Police say they are partnering with residents who have security cameras.

They hope to protect homes, neighborhoods, businesses and public areas to reduce the number of break-ins and hopefully solve crimes.

Police say residential footage could be a big help during investigations.

Detective Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department said, "We thought it was a good idea because this is a way for citizens to partner with us and in the event of a crime, they're able to help solve a crime maybe a little bit quicker.. maybe even give us evidence that maybe we wouldn't have had.. prior to them being on that list."

Residents interesting in participating in this partnership may contact the police department at 474-1234.