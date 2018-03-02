Scene Clear and All Lanes Open After Fatal Wreck At Zero Street And Massard Road Intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)--The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Zero Street and Massard Road around 1:45 a.m. on Friday (Mar. 2), according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Two vehicles were involved in an accident and one is pronounced dead following a police pursuit, police say.

Zero Street was expected to be shut down for several hours. Westbound traffic on Zero Street was required to turn North on Massard Road to Phoenix Ave.

All traffic traveling Eastbound on Zero Street was asked to take Highway 45 or Old Greenwood Road to Phoenix Ave. to avoid the traffic accident.

Update: Both lanes are now open and scene has been cleared.