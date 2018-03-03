David Ogden Stiers, “M*A*S*H” Star, Dead At 75
NEWPORT, Ore. (CBS) — David Ogden Stiers, who was nominated for two Emmys for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III on “M*A*S*H,” has died, his talent agency confirmed Saturday (Mar. 3). He was 75.
The actor had battled bladder cancer, according to his talent agency. He died at home in Newport, Oregon.
A musician and a theater actor, Stiers also worked as a voice actor in eight Disney films, including as Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast.”