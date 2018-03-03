David Ogden Stiers, “M*A*S*H” Star, Dead At 75

Actor David Ogden Stiers attends the film premiere of the'Teacher's Pet' at the El Capitan Theatre on January 11, 2004 in Hollywood, California. The film 'Teacher's Pet' open in theaters on January 16, 2004. (Getty Images).

NEWPORT, Ore. (CBS) — David Ogden Stiers, who was nominated for two Emmys for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III on “M*A*S*H,” has died, his talent agency confirmed Saturday (Mar. 3). He was 75.

The actor had battled bladder cancer, according to his talent agency. He died at home in Newport, Oregon.

A musician and a theater actor, Stiers also worked as a voice actor in eight Disney films, including as Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast.”