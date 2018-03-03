× David Ogden Stiers, “M*A*S*H” Star, Dead At 75

NEWPORT, Ore. (CBS) — David Ogden Stiers, who was nominated for two Emmys for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III on “M*A*S*H,” has died, his talent agency confirmed Saturday (Mar. 3). He was 75.

The actor had battled bladder cancer, according to his talent agency. He died at home in Newport, Oregon.

I am very sad to report that David died this morning March 3, 2018 peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer. His talent was only surpassed by his heart. pic.twitter.com/fjuGmbVYgd — MKS Talent Agency (@MKSTalentAgency) March 3, 2018

A musician and a theater actor, Stiers also worked as a voice actor in eight Disney films, including as Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast.”