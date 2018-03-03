× Fayetteville Police Department’s K9 Dex To Get Body Armor

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — One police dog is getting some extra protection while at work.

Fayetteville Police Department’s K9, Dex, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest, courtesy of Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The non-profit’s mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related agencies throughout the United States.

Based out of East Taunton, Massachusetts, Vested Interest was founded in 2009, and has provided more than 2,800 vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, according to their website.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate, according to the non-profit.