Fort Smith: Five Civilized Tribes Remembered At Bicentennial Celebration

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Fort Smith's year-long bicentennial celebration kicked-off with a "5 Tribes Culture Festival" at the Convention Center on Saturday (Mar. 3).

An important part of the city's history is the Native American influence. Those representing one of the tribes told stories, presented authentic Native American weapons and showcased Native American dances and songs.

As people come together to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the founding of Fort Smith. Those at the "5 Tribes Culture Festival" were able to see how it all began.

"A lot of people come through asking a lot of really good questions," said Lori Hamilton with the Chickasaw Nation. "I'm just glad we could come here and represent Chickasaw nation and bring our culture and history here to Arkansas."

The festival was also a chance for people to try authentic Native American foods and games.