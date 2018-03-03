FULL INTERVIEW: Chad Morris Recaps Day 2 of Spring Practice

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--The Razorbacks new head coach Chad Morris and his Hogs have completed the first week of spring practice. Morris recaps the second day of practice including why he thinks everyone should jump on the Razorbacks' bandwagon now.
