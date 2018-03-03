× Graco Recalls Highchairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

WASHINGTON (CBS) — Graco announced its recalling 36,000 highchairs sold exclusively at Walmart because they may collapse and cause children to fall to the floor.

The recall involves the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 highchairs with model number 1969721. They were sold between October 2016 and December 2017 at Walmart stores nationwide.

The highchair’s rear legs can pivot out of position, making the chair unstable, according to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice.

At least five children sustained minor injuries, including bumps and bruises, when their highchairs toppled over.

Graco said customers who purchased the recalled product can contact the company for a free repair kit, either by phone at 800-345-4109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or via the Graco website.



