× Razorback Bats Silent As USC Evens Series

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– After blanking the Trojans in the series opener, The Razorbacks were the ones nearly shutout Saturday, falling to USC 3-1. It’s Arkansas’ first loss at home this season.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning. Arkansas right-hander Isaiah Campbell, who made his third start of the season for the Razorbacks today, kept the Trojans bats at bay until he loaded the bases in the top of the sixth inning. He was replaced by Matt Cronin. Cronin tired to get out of the jam, but Trojans’ Matthew Acosta hit an RBI single to get USC on the board first. Campbell was credited with the run, the redshirt sophomore allowed 3 hits and 3 walks, and struck out 2 in 5 1/3 innings.

Arkansas will try to win the series against USC tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.