× Razorbacks Fall To Missouri In Regular-Season Finale

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFSM)– The Razorbacks got off to a hot start against Missouri Saturday, but they couldn’t keep the momentum going as Mizzou powered their way to 77-67 victory on their senior night. Arkansas finishes the regular season 21-10 overall and 10-8 in league play. They will be the 6-seed in the SEC tournament held in St. Louis this week.

The Razorbacks had four finish in double figures. Arkansas freshman Daniel Gafford led the way for the Hogs finishing with 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field. Senior duo Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford finished in the double figures, combining for 23 points on 7-of-21 shooting.

While Missouri led for most of the contest, Arkansas was able to tie the game at 51 in the second half. But then the Tigers went on a 12-2 run, building the lead back up to double-digits. Jordan Barnett posted a game-high 19 points for Mizzou, while making five of his seven attempts from behind the arc. Arkansas’ foul trouble hurt the Razorbacks. The Hogs committed 26 fouls to Missouri’s 17. The Tigers went to the line 33 times, while Arkansas attempted just 15 free throws.

Next, Arkansas will begin postseason play. The Razorbacks will head to St. Louis for the SEC tournament