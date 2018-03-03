Smokey Areas Around The State Due To Controlled Burns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Smoke filled the sky in southwest Benton County and several other areas Saturday (Mar. 3).

The plumes of smoke are from a prescribed burn, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission (AFC).

The Benton County burn covered 1,312 acres and was nine miles west of Fayetteville.

The following counties also did controlled burns:

Crawford (1.5 miles west of Cedarville) 2,216 acres

Logan (1.25 miles southwest of Ratcliff) 20 acres

Prairie (18 miles east of Little Rock Air Force Base) 6 acres

Searcy (5 miles southwest of Witts Springs) 3,600 acres

Sharp (2.75 miles southeast of Cherokee Village) 107 acres

Sharp (2.5 miles west of Evening Shade) 27 acres

