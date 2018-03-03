Smokey Areas Around The State Due To Controlled Burns

Posted 6:35 pm, March 3, 2018, by and , Updated at 07:06PM, March 3, 2018

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Smoke filled the sky in southwest Benton County and several other areas Saturday (Mar. 3).

The plumes of smoke are  from a prescribed burn, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission (AFC).

The Benton County burn covered 1,312 acres and was nine miles west of Fayetteville.

The following counties also did controlled burns:

  • Crawford (1.5 miles west of Cedarville) 2,216 acres
  • Logan (1.25 miles southwest of Ratcliff) 20 acres
  • Prairie (18 miles east of Little Rock Air Force Base) 6 acres
  • Searcy (5 miles southwest of Witts Springs) 3,600 acres
  • Sharp (2.75 miles southeast of Cherokee Village) 107 acres
  • Sharp (2.5 miles west of Evening Shade) 27 acres

For more: Arkansas Forestry Commission