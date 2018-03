× WATCH: Sunny And Warm Today; Rain Returns Sunday

Beautiful weather is in store for us today with sunny skies and warmer afternoon highs in the 60s. The clouds will slowly increase overnight tonight into Sunday with rain showers once again returning during the day Sunday into Monday.

Great day expected at Baum Stadium as the Razorbacks take on USC:

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: