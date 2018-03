Arkansas Activities Association Releases Schedule For 2018 State Basketball Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday the Arkansas Activities Association announced the schedule for the 2018 state basketball finals. All games will be held at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs.

Thursday

2:30: 7A Girls - Conway vs NLR

4:15: 7A Boys - NLR vs Northside

6:00: 2A Girls - Quitman vs Earle

7:45: 2A Boys - Marked Tree vs Earl

Friday

2:30: 3A Boys - Drew Central vs McGehee

4:15: 3A Girls - Mt View vs Charleston

6:00: 5A Boys - LR Mills vs LR Parkview

7:45: 4A Girls - Riverview vs CAC

Saturday

11:00 am: 6A Girls - Greenwood vs Jonesboro

12:45 pm: 6A Boys - West Memphis vs Jonesboro

2:30: 1A Girls - Wonderview vs Mt Vernon Enola

4:15: 4A Boys - Baptist Prep vs Westside

6:00: 5A Girls - Watson Chapel vs Hot Springs

7:45: 1A Boys - Guy Perkins vs Izard County