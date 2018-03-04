Cross Church Pastor Discusses New Fayetteville Facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- After eight years of planning and work, Cross Church opened their new Fayetteville location with one goal in mind -- to serve the community.

Nick Floyd, the lead teaching pastor, said it was eight years ago when they saw a need in Fayetteville.

They started up a location at a shopping plaza on Wedington and spent seven years there worshiping.

They now have a new building to call home and plan to create as many memories as they did in their previous location.

Even though they had a building of their own to call home, Floyd said leaving the strip mall location was bittersweet.

“I didn’t expect the emotions of the day, but everybody had been very sentimental the last two weeks honestly," Floyd said. "From leaving the old to coming to the new, it's been a real special time for our congregation to get to reflect and to get to look forward to the future together.”

Some of the bigger differences with the location is parking and space.

Floyd said they have more space now especially for the preschoolers who are there on a regular basis.

He explained one of the things they are excited about is the indoor playground.

The congregation has spent two Sundays (Feb. 25/Mar 4) in the new building and have already seen thousands of people walk through their door.

Floyd said there was a lot of emotions on that first Sunday.

He was in the front row that day and could only describe it as exciting.

“You go from the music portion and then I go up on stage and to see all the people there with hands lifted high in worship, then with open Bibles studying the Bible, its just a very fulfilling experience," Floyd said. "We’re just here to help people and share the message of Jesus and that’s really what it's all about.”

He continued to say that this building wasn't for them though.

“This is for the people of this community so that we can reach more people with the hope of Jesus and help the hurting in this community," Floyd said.

The Fayetteville location is Cross Church's third location in Northwest Arkansas. The address is 2801 W. McMillan Drive.

The other buildings are located in Springdale and Rogers.