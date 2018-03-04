× Fletcher’s Walk-Off Single Gives Arkansas Series Win Over USC

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Dominic Fletcher gave the Diamond Hogs the edge they needed to beat USC Sunday as he delivered the game-winning single to propel Arkansas to a 7-6 victory.

The Razorbacks improve to 9-3 overall.

For the second day in a row, it looked as thought the Hogs’ bats were going to quiet once again as Arkansas trailed 5-1 until the sixth inning. But, finally Arkansas’ offense found it’s spark. The late rally began with an RBI groundout by Hunter Willson, then Eric Cole added an RBI single. Heston Kjerstad stepped to the plate with two outs, and brought in Jax Biggers to put Arkansas within a run. Eric Cole tied the game at five after he scored on a wild pitch. The Trojans responded quickly in the top of the seventh inning, USC took back the lead as Blake Sabol smashed an an RBI single to make it 6-5. Arkansas answered back in the bottom of the eighth inning, Eric Cole knotted the game up again with his triple that scored Jax Biggers. Dominic Fletcher sealed the win for the Hogs with his walk off single.

Next the Hogs will host Kent State for a weekend series starting Friday March 9th.